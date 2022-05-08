Rutherfurd Hall Foundation Announces “Celebrate the Arts” Festival, Art Show and Live Performances running May 12- 22

The Rutherfurd Hall Foundation (RHF) is proud to announce the upcoming “Celebrate the Arts Festival” that will take place May 12- 22. This cultural showcase will include an elegant opening night Gala Art Show, and go on to feature performances including music, dance and opera. The celebration will conclude with a two-day film festival consisting of work from locally sourced filmmakers. Famed artist and festival supporter Peter Maier will be showcasing two prints of his extraordinary artwork at the festival, Pisces and Under My Thumb. These prints and other potential works by Maier will be available for purchase. The festival will also display a video that exhibits Maier’s artistic and creative process. The festival’s art show includes additional works by nearly 30 of our highly talented regional artists. There will be paintings, photography, woodwork, ceramics, jewelry and glassware on display from creators not only based in Warren and Sussex Counties but also those from Lambertville, Frenchtown and even the Catskills! Art works will be available for viewing one hour prior to each performance. The Foundation is bringing this cultural experience to Rutherfurd Hall to provide a space where the public can appreciate and also engage in performance, film, and visual media,” explained Deirdre Bryant Worth of the RHF. “The organizers of the event intend to create an environment for local artists to gain exposure, while also bringing the community together in a uniquely cultural way.” Bryant Worth added, “The Foundation strives to find innovative ways to provide financial support for the upkeep and renovations to Rutherfurd Hall, always with an eye to engaging the community.” and “This holistic, art-based experience will be unique to the surrounding counties, by going beyond the generalized concept of an art show or a film festival.”