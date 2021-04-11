SCCC Magazine, designed by graduate, gets national recognition

You can read all about it! Sussex County Community College “Merits” national attention.

Sussex’s literary and arts magazine, Idiom & Image, was recently recognized with the rank of “Merit” in the 2020 National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) Excellence in Art and Literary Magazines (REALM) program.

The winning publication was designed by Sussex County Community College graphic design graduate Elizabeth Verge.

“Elizabeth’s work on the magazine was outstanding,” said Anita Collins, SCCC Adjunct Professor and the faculty advisor for the Idiom & Image Arts & Literary Magazine. “This national award recognizes the design talents and literary excellence for both Elizabeth and the College.”

The mission of NCTE’s REALM program is to publicly recognize excellent literary magazines produced by students with the support of their teachers. REALM is designed to encourage all schools to develop literary magazines that celebrate the art and craft of writing.

“Congratulations on your school’s achievement,” said NCTE’s Emily Kirkpatrick. “You have an exceptional publication. We commend you for inspiring a love of writing that your students will remember for the rest of their lives. Your magazine is a fine example of this mission in action, and the REALM committee looks forward to seeing future publications from your school produces.”

Collins, who is also the Sussex County Teen Arts Coordinator, accepted the award in an online presentation on behalf of the College.