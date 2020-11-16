Senior Carissa Canzona Joins the Valley Echo Writing Staff for the 2020-2021 School Year

Chelsea Nakhleh ’21

Carissa Canzona ‘21 will be making her writing debut for the Valley Echo this fall as she excitedly steps up to the task of becoming a journalist.

Canzona has always had a passion for the Arts. She very much enjoys reading and writing, which is the main reason she decided to join this year’s Valley Echo staff. “I’m hoping to learn how to write professionally,” Canzona said.

As she enters her final year at Passaic Valley, her long list of accomplishments follow her. She is co-president of the school’s Book Club, a member of Italian Club, and the National Art Honors Society. She used to play field hockey and girls’ lacrosse, but later decided to hang up her sport sticks in pursuit of other interests.

Canzona appreciates the opportunities Passaic Valley has presented to its students through their course options. Mrs. Kathleen Dellanno and her Gender Studies class has had a huge impact on who she is today. “She [Mrs. Dellanno] has inspired me to further my education, stand up for Women’s rights, and make my voice heard,” which was a big factor in her decision to join the Valley Echo staff. She is excited to write about things she is passionate about and she feels that joining the Valley Echo will be a great outlet for her creativity.

After high school, she is looking forward to all that life has to offer. She hopes to major in Creative Writing or Women’s Studies, while continuing her education. Canzona has high hopes for her senior year and is excited to begin her adventure as a Valley Echo reporter.