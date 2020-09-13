September 13, 2020 Online Hometown Life

Creating a Stable Back-to-School Routine for Children

If there’s one thing parents know, it’s children thrive on routines. When it seems like everything is changing, routines can create stability.

"When children know what to expect, they don't feel powerless and out of control," said Rashelle Chase from KinderCare Learning Centers' education team. "Children like to plan just as much as adults do. When they know what will happen next, they can set their expectations."