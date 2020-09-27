September 28, 2020 Online My Life Pubs

|
Diary of a Scout Leader: The Gentle Call of Home
By Richard Mabey Jr.
Our story so far: It is now Wednesday, late morning, on the twenty-fifth of June of 1969. I had just given my article, about what scouting meant to me, to Mr. Marino, the Editor-in-Chief of the Lincoln Park Journal. I was so very happy that Mr. Marino liked my article and told me that he planned on publishing in his next edition. On my way, walking home, I stop at Moe’s Sweet Shop to buy a Batman comic book. Mary Tafano is there with her friends. Mary is very kind to me and offers to help me paint the interior of Thorpe Hall. I leave Moe’s Sweet Shop and begin my walk home. While walking home, several landmarks bring back a myriad of memories to me. Read More
Battle of the Bulge
Laverne H. Bardy
I was swimming at a Cancuìn resort when I exited the pool for a bathroom break. In the stall I removed my cover-up and looked for a place to hang it. There was no hook. The stall door was so high, I couldn’t sling my coverup over it. So, I folded it and held it between my teeth. Read More
Pizzo to Receive 2020 National Educator of the Year Award
Joseph Pizzo, a 7th grade language arts teacher in Chester, has been selected as the 2020 National Educator of the Year, a top honor from the Association for Middle Level Education. Read More
Get growing this fall gardening season (BPT) – The changing season offers a new opportunity to grow fall-friendly plants. Gardening is a great way to decorate your space with beautiful blooms, grow fresh vegetables that produce delicious cool season harvests, and is a safe, healthy activity to engage in while practicing social distancing and enjoying the outdoors. Read More
I Remember Dad: Happy Birthday Dad
I am writing this column on the morning of my father’s birthday. Dad would have been 93 years old today. My father went Home to be with the Lord on the twelfth of May of 2006. That was over 14 years ago, I still deeply mourn his passing. Read More
Root Canal or Implant?
Root canal. The word itself tends to make patients grimace, but root canals have a good place within dentistry.
Quite often people will come to me requesting an implant over a root canal. They state reasons such as a previous root canal that failed, a root canaled tooth that fractured, or a bad story heard from a friend regarding a root canal that they had done. Read More
OPINION The Hyperbolic, Hyperpartisan Atlantic Magazine BY TIM GRAHAM The Atlantic launched a fall-campaign fusillade with anonymous sources claiming President Donald Trump callously trashed America’s war dead as “losers” and “suckers,” and it is being celebrated by the pro-Biden news media. The Atlantic is “respected” and “venerable” and “at the zenith of its influence.” Read More
Mount Olive Remembers 9/11
Mount Olive gathered on September 11, 2020 at Turkey Brook Park to remember the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Read More
Kid-Friendly Recipes for At-Home Learning
(Family Features) During a school year that’s sure to be a new experience for students and parents alike, many of the everyday necessities, like eating breakfast and lunch, remain. However, this year, many little learners will be enjoying their lunches from the comfort and safety of home rather than at school, meaning moms and dads are back in charge of keeping the kitchen running throughout the day. Read More
Nuts: The President Who Was Unfit for Service
Mark Shields is off. The following is a column by Jeff Robbins.
On the morning of Dec. 22, 1944, German soldiers waving white flags approached American troops defending the Belgian city of Bastogne against the Nazi counterattack known as the Battle of the Bulge. Read More
Free Open-Air Concert Oct. 11 at Malapardis Park in Whippany
The celebrated Hanover Wind Symphony will present a patriotic open-air concert called “America Strong!” on Sunday, October 11, at 2 p.m., at Malapardis Park, 191-225 Malapardis Road, in Cedar Knolls. The concert is free and open to the public. Read More
