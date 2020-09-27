September 28, 2020 Online My Life Pubs

Diary of a Scout Leader: The Gentle Call of Home By Richard Mabey Jr. Our story so far: It is now Wednesday, late morning, on the twenty-fifth of June of 1969. I had just given my article, about what scouting meant to me, to Mr. Marino, the Editor-in-Chief of the Lincoln Park Journal. I was so very happy that Mr. Marino liked my article and told me that he planned on publishing in his next edition. On my way, walking home, I stop at Moe’s Sweet Shop to buy a Batman comic book. Mary Tafano is there with her friends. Mary is very kind to me and offers to help me paint the interior of Thorpe Hall. I leave Moe’s Sweet Shop and begin my walk home. While walking home, several landmarks bring back a myriad of memories to me. Read More Joyful Jewish Community…………….Olympic Pools Magnola Home Remodeling Hand & Stone Massage Battle of the Bulge Laverne H. Bardy I was swimming at a Cancuìn resort when I exited the pool for a bathroom break. In the stall I removed my cover-up and looked for a place to hang it. There was no hook. The stall door was so high, I couldn’t sling my coverup over it. So, I folded it and held it between my teeth. Read More