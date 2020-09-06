September 7 2020 Online Issue Hometown

Diary of a Scout Leader: Remembering the Old Lincoln Park Herald
One of the most influential individuals, of my youth, along my rocky path toward becoming a writer was Mr. Nicolas Marino, who was the Editor-in-Chief of the Lincoln Park Herald during the 1960’s and 1970’s. Mr. Marino’s newspaper was a very fine, small town weekly newspaper.Read More
Detecting autism: What every parent should know about screening
(BPT) – For a child with autism, an early diagnosis is one of the most important steps to help them achieve their brightest possible future. That’s why, even in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s vital for families to look out for the signs of autism in young children and seek diagnosis and intervention.Read More
I so truly wished that I had paid greater attention to my beloved father’s stories of his time at Hickam Air Field during World War II. But I was oh so young back then and there were fly balls to catch, homework to do, go-karts to ride, comic books to read and tree forts to be built..Read More
JODY GREGORY NAMED WINNER IN ALTE ROOFING’S NO ROOF LEFT BEHIND 6th FREE ROOF GIVEAWAY
Jody Gregory has officially been named as the winner of a new roof in Alte Roofing’s No Roof Left Behind program. After a month of voting by the public, Gregory received over one thousand total votes, a little under half of the total votes between four finalists.Read More
Improve Heart Health with Daily Nutrition from a Refrigerator Staple
(Family Features) Taking care of your heart requires a commitment to the right routines and smart decisions, but it doesn’t have to be difficult. Simple ingredients already in your kitchen may offer powerful protection to keep your heart healthy.Read More
Several years ago, my husband was diagnosed with Macular Degeneration; a condition that results in burred or no vision in the center of the visual field. It’s not uncommon in older people but while the medical field is eagerly working towards a cure, it hasn’t happened yet.Read More
OPINIONPhony Lines From Barack Obama’s Speech
Ryan Lizza, chief Washington correspondent of Politico, is the kind of character assassin who likes to go to the White House briefing and throw beanball questions about how many coronavirus deaths President Donald Trump thinks are acceptable.Read More
The “post-game” analyses of the 2020 Democratic National Convention have gone on for longer than the convention itself. Critics continue to weigh in on whether Barack Obama or Michelle Obama was the more effective speaker and whether Joe Biden, in his 24-minute acceptance speech (remarkably brief by historical standards), put to rest questions about Sleepy JoeREAD MORE