Serve Up Steak for a Special Seasonal Dish

(Family Features) Enjoying a meal together at the table is surely one of the all-time holiday traditions for many families. Make this holiday season one to remember by turning to a centerpiece that’s tough to top: steak.

By combining Premium Ground Beef from Omaha Steaks with flavorful additions like mushrooms and onion, you can turn a seasonal meal into a truly sensational dish to savor. While family and friends focus on sides or dessert, you can be the host with the most by serving up a flavorful main course to please nearly everyone’s palate.

Visit OmahaSteaks.com to find more steak-inspired holiday solutions.

Salisbury Steak

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4

1 large egg

1 cup fresh breadcrumbs or 1/2 cup dried plain breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce, divided

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 pound Omaha Steaks Premium Ground Beef, thawed

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 tablespoon butter

8 ounces mushrooms, thinly sliced

1 yellow onion, halved and thinly sliced

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 1/2 cups beef broth

1 tablespoon cornstarch

In medium bowl, whisk egg. Add breadcrumbs, 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce and salt; stir to combine. Add beef and mix until combined. Divide mixture into four portions and shape each into oval patty about 1/2-inch thick.

In large skillet over medium heat, heat canola oil until shimmering. Add patties and sear until dark brown crust forms, about 5 minutes. Flip patties and cook until second side is browned, 4-5 minutes. Transfer patties to platter.

In same pan, add butter, scraping up browned bits from bottom of pan. Add mushrooms and onions. Cook, stirring frequently, until mushrooms are tender and onions are beginning to brown, about 8 minutes. Add garlic and tomato paste; cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Mix beef broth, remaining Worcestershire sauce and cornstarch; add to pan, stirring until combined.

Return patties and any accumulated juices to pan; cover and simmer until patties are cooked through and sauce thickens slightly, 10-12 minutes.