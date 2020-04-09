Sharon Caruso of RE/MAX Heritage Properties  Ranks as #1 Mount Olive Real Estate Agent for 2019

Sharon Caruso of RE/MAX Heritage Properties has achieved the No. 1 real estate agent for Mount Olive according to the Garden State Multiple Listing Service (GSMLS) for 2019. Sharon sold more units and had the largest sales volume of any other agent.

Sharon is also the #1 agent at RE/MAX Heritage Properties for 2019. The award is based on annual sales volume and transactions.

A 22-year real estate veteran, Sharon has spent her entire career with RE/MAX. She specializes in helping residential buyers and sellers throughout Morris, Sussex, Warren, Passaic and Bergen counties. She also sells commercial real estate, land and rentals. Sharon also refers sellers and buyers internationally when they relocate.

Sharon works with her daughter, Patricia Caruso, as part of the Sharon Caruso Team. Patricia is a local resident, born and raised in Mount Olive. She is a Seton Hall University graduate from the Stillman School of Business. With her experience, she specializes in sales with a strategic marketing plan. This is Patricia’s fifth year in real estate.

Sharon has received numerous honors throughout her career, including the New Jersey Association of REALTORS® (NJAR) Circle of Excellence Gold Level Sales Award for 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, NJ Magazine’s 5 Star Realtor Award and the NJAR Distinguished Sales Lifetime Award. She also has received several regional RE/MAX awards, including the RE/MAX President’s Club, RE/MAX 100% Club, RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award and RE/MAX Platinum Club.

Sharon is an active member of her community, volunteering with Girl Scouts, a local soup kitchen and her local elementary school. She is also actively licensed in Morris/Sussex Counties to help foster children in her own home.

Sharon was born and raised in Garfield, NJ. She is a local resident of Mount Olive for 30 years, where she raised her family. Sharon holds a business degree from American Business Academy. She was a court stenographer for 20 years in the Bergen County Court House. Sharon is married for 32 years to Mark Caruso, a Parsippany police officer/detective who is now retired. Mark holds a master’s degree in education from Seton Hall University. Sharon’s son, Mark Caruso, Jr., is a graduate from Seton Hall University with a Master’s Degree in Health Care Administration.

“Sharon is the consummate professional,” said Janen Ardia, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Heritage Properties. “Her delightful attitude, willingness to give every transaction 100 percent and impeccable work ethic contribute to her success. She is one of the most well-loved people in the company because no matter how busy she is, she will always take the time to stop and help a fellow agent or give requested advice to some of the newer agents. Her admiration by clients and peers throughout the industry is well known.”

Sharon holds several professional designations, including Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR®), Certified Distressed Property Expert® (CDPE), Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource (SFR®) and Seniors Real Estate Specialist® (SRES®).

“I am honored to be the #1 agent for Mount Olive and for RE/MAX Heritage Properties,” said Sharon Caruso. “I thank all of my clients for their loyalty and for helping me achieve this honor.”

RE/MAX Heritage Properties operates two offices in Chester and Flanders, NJ. For more information or to reach Sharon, please contact her on her cell at 973-945-8142, at the office at 973-598-1700 or via email at sharoncaruso@optonline.net.