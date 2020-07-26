ShopRite of Flanders Donates to Turkey Brook Park Food Event

Thank you Shop Rite of Flanders for your generous donation for our upcoming event with the Table of Hope on Wednesday, July 29. This event will take place at Turkey Brook Park following all CDC regulations and social distancing. This event is to help those who are in need of food during this time. There is no charge to anyone to receive food. All you will need to do is drive up, open the trunk of your car and food we be placed inside. For more information please email Lisa Brett lbrett@mtolivetwp.org.