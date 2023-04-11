Signature Culinary Fundraising Event Celebrates 25th Anniversary

The 25th anniversary of northwestern New Jersey’s premier culinary fundraising event, A Taste of Talent, will be held at Perona Farms on behalf of local non-profit agency Project Self-Sufficiency on Monday, May 1st, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Patrons are invited to mingle with chefs from approximately 50 celebrated area restaurants while feasting on appetizers, entrees, and desserts. The epicurean event raises funds for the non-profit agency which specializes in services for low-income families in Sussex, Morris, Hunterdon, and Warren.

Some of the many fine restaurants which have participated in the past, and many of which are expected to return, include 1776 by David Burke; Andre’s Lakeside Dining; Angry Erik Brewing; Bobolink Dairy & Bakehouse; Cafe Pierrot; Cake Pop Bar; Capital Grille; Chef Anthony Lo Pinto; Chef Tim Schafer; The Chocolate Goat Gift Shoppe; Clay Oven; Cliff’s Ice Cream; Cranky Noodles; Crossed Keys Inn; Czig Meister Brewing; Dakine Cuisine; Emily’s Hearth; the Farmer’s daughter; Fossil Farms; Fran’s Farmhouse Kitchen; Garriss General Store; George’s Wine & Spirits Gallery; Gourmet Gallery; Hayek’s Market; Hunter’s Lodge; Indian Masala; Jersey Girl Cheese; Krave Caterers; La Vita Italian Specialties; Lola’s; Lorraine’s Cake Shop & Tea Room; Mama’s Cafe Baci; Mr. Crabby’s Craft Kitchen & Bar; North Shore House; O’Reilly’s Pub and Grill; Passionate Chef; Pattycakes; Perona Farms; Springhouse Creamery; St. Moritz Bar & Grill; Sussex County Community College Culinary Arts & Hospitality Program; Tanti Baci Caffe; and the Walpack Inn.

Sponsorships for A Taste of Talent range from $500 – $25,000; a limited number of tickets for individual donations are available at a cost of $300. The event will take place indoors and outside at the venue. Volunteer musicians will entertain guests by performing throughout the facility, including Colofonia Ensemble, Meant to Be, Aimee Nishimura, Pro Tempos, Skylands Dulcimer String Band, Sparta High School Chamber Club, and the Sussex Brass Quintet.



“For 25 years, A Taste of Talent has been our signature fundraising event and the cornerstone of our annual campaign,” noted Deborah Berry-Toon, Executive Director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “Funds raised by A Taste of Talent make it possible for Project Self-Sufficiency to provide the programs and services necessary for families in northwestern New Jersey to attain economic self-sufficiency. We continue to be humbled by the support we receive from the restaurateurs in our area, and we are looking forward to a delightful event.”

Perona Farms is located at 350 Andover-Sparta Road, Andover. To make a contribution to Project Self-Sufficiency, to obtain tickets to A Taste of Talent, or to find out more information about the programs and services available at the agency, visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org or call 973-940-3500.