Sister Cities: Butler, New Jersey, Meet Butler, Kentucky

By Steve Sears

The tiny city of Butler, Kentucky is a very interesting place. It’s a friendly, intimate, quiet community with opportunity to enjoy natural settings in a variety of ways while celebrating its humble history.

Established in 1852 when the Kentucky Central Railroad was constructed and ran through the city, Butler was incorporated in the winter of 1868. Butler is located in Pendleton County, and is roughly one square mile in size. A little over 600 residents call the community home.

Routes 27, running north and south, and State Highway 177, traveling east to west, pretty much bisect the city, dividing it into quarters. “The post office is still here, there used to be a hat store here, and there were three grocery stores here, and we still have three churches, Christian and Baptist,” says Donna Kendall, City Clerk of Butler, which is on elevated land. Butler Baptist Church, Butler Christian Church, and Flower Creek Christian Church are available to worship at. “Everybody knows everybody,” says Kendall of her friendly city.

By small contrast, the Borough of Butler, New Jersey has about 1,700 residents also living in a rather elevated area heading up Route 23 North, and is about 2 square miles in size. Both Butlers are named after a “Butler”: Richard Butler in the Garden State, and William O. Butler for the southern “sister.”

The Licking River meanders its way through Butler, Kentucky, which has two unique lodging spots of note. Thaxton’s Canoe trails and Paddlers Inn offer cabin rentals and canoe and kayaking on the Licking River. April through November is the season for visitors, for there is no charge for canoeing and kayaking for cabin guests who paddle out from and return to the Inn. For more fun and to learn all about agriculture, visit Faith Acres farm at 107 Tree Top Drive. While there, stay overnight at their Airbnb cabin in the woods.

Also while in the city, visit Cedar Line Nature Preserve on Hale Road. At 43 acres, visitors will find trails of various challenging levels and surfaces here that offer different types of vegetation for viewing, but most of all Cedar Line Nature Preserve is a spot to relax and unwind. Roughly 40 different types of plants and trees, and more than 38 species of birds, inhabit in and around the preserve area.

But if you’re just driving through, there are some pretty decent spots in the city to grab some food. Consider the Kentucky Millstone on Mill Street, a combination café and cooking school. It offers light fare, such as soups, salads, cracker crust pizza and light breakfast fare, including signature house biscuits and gravy or home-made pancakes. The Butler Market at 106 Front Street, per Kendall, is an old favorite. “They sell hot food and sandwiches and stuff like that,” says Kendall, who has lived in town since 1972. Also to be strongly considered is Hot Stuff Pizza on Route 27 North, and thru popular Hills at Pendleton Hills, which in 2022 celebrates a 50th anniversary. A nice catering facility, the restaurant offers a nice locally grown steak for $16.99, as well as All American ($9.99) and Professional ($11.99) burgers. Finally, Tim’s Kitchen, also on Route 27, serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

A historic site of note is the Fryer House, a two-story stone house which the Fryers started construction on in 1811 and completed it in 1814. which is the home of the Pendleton County Historical & Genealogical Society. The building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976.

To learn more about the city of Butler and Pendleton County, visit www.pendletoncounty.ky.gov.