SmartWorld Coffee and Church Street Bagel Open New Location 

Stephanie Meehan and David Walters, owners of SmartWorld knew they needed to pivot their business in order to survive the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meehan stated, “We really needed to re-invent ourselves”.

They now offer their same great organic coffee, specialty drinks, smoothies and fresh baked goods along with hand rolled bagels made on site, breakfast sandwiches, lunch and catering. They also offer indoor and beautiful outdoor seating areas.

“So now you can get great coffee and bagels in one place! We invite you to come down and experience all we have to offer,” Meehan said

Special thanks to Mayor Andes and Downtown Denville for all their support. SmartWorld Coffee and Church Street Bagel is located at 41 Diamond Spring Road, Denville.