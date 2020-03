Audrey Wetzel of Budd Lake enjoyed a day full of activities at the Marvel US event Sunday, February 9, 2020 held in the Senior Center.

Tobias Campbell, 3 years old, enjoying a fun day at the MARVEL US event held at the Mount Olive Senior Center on February 9, 2020.

Corporal Michael Russell is one our Police Department Heroes at the MARVEL US event.

JP and Frank Wilpert Jr and Corporal Michael Russell enjoy the Marvel US event that was held in the Senior Center on Sunday, February 9, 2020.