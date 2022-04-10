Song and Dance Soars at CCM

The Department of Music, Performing Arts & Music Technologies at County College of Morris (CCM) is back with more live performances this spring. CCM students and graduates are taking the stage with a trio of song, poetry and dance designed to entertain and educate all ages.

“We are back at full capacity. As the saying goes, the show must go on,” says Marielaine Mammon, chair of the Department of Music, Performing Arts & Music Technologies. “We’re delighted to return in full measure to delight and inspire audiences by showcasing the outstanding talent of our students.”

CCM’s musical theatre students kick off the programs with a free showcase, “What If I Fall? Oh, But My Darling, What If You Fly?” This cabaret is a montage of musical acts and monologues centering on themes of resilience, perseverance, courage, strength and confidence. The performance takes place Sunday, May 1, and Monday, May 2, at 7:30 p.m. each evening in the Music Technology Center’s Performance Lab on the CCM campus.

“This is a talented cast,” says Professor Emily James, “come out and join us for an evening that will be uplifting for all.”

The following day on Tuesday, May 3, at 12:30 p.m. there is a Spotlight on Music: Graduate Recital including the CCM Chamber Ensemble. Watch, listen and learn as CCM graduates demonstrate the talent and skills they have mastered during their course of study. This free event also takes place in the Music Technology Center’s Performance Lab.

Later that week, the CCM Dance Theatre Ensemble shares an evening of dance on Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m. each evening in CCM’s Dragonetti Auditorium in the Student Community Center.

“We are excited to once again bring dance to the Dragonetti stage and welcome the community to enjoy an evening of dance with us,” says Professor Terence Duncan, Dance Program special projects coordinator at CCM.

This year’s Dance Theatre Ensemble showcase premieres choreography by Duncan and also CCM graduate Angelica Gonzalez, CCM dance majors and special guest artists. The one-act concert features captivating contemporary dance and striking visual display. General admission tickets are $10 and available for purchase at https://bookstore.ccm.edu/current-shows.

All performances are held on the CCM campus, 214 Center Grove Road, Randolph. Visitors may park in Parking Lot 6 located right outside the Dragonetti Auditorium. No food or drink will be allowed in the auditorium. There is accessible seating available.

To learn more about the Department of Music, Performing Arts & Music Technologies at CCM, go to https://bit.ly/CCM_Performing_Arts /.