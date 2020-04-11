Souper Bowl of Caring at Woodland Park Schools

The Woodland Park school communities recently concluded their annual Souper Bowl of Caring – Tackle Hunger” collection drives.

The Charles Olbon School community collected 1,178 non-perishable food items. With the generosity of the students and staff, the total almost tripled the amount that was collected in November. The Beatrice Gilmore School community collected 1,012 items. The Memorial School can drive was sponsored by the Student Council. Their collection of around 700 items was delivered to Eva’s Village in Paterson.

The food items collected from CO and BG were donated to the food pantry at St. Agnes Church in Little Falls, 65 Union Ave., and will benefit those in need throughout the area. The food pantry accepts donations any time of the year. Donations can be dropped off 24 hours a day, seven days a week, via a drop box outside the church.