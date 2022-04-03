Stanhope native serves at Naval Air Station North Island

By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Niegel, Navy Office of Community Outreach

A Stanhope, New Jersey, native serves in the U.S. Navy at a helicopter squadron who flies the newest and most technologically-advanced helicopters.

Lt. Thomas Galvin joined the Navy six years ago. Today, Galvin serves as a naval aviator.

“I joined the Navy after realizing I need to be doing something to help others,” said Galvin. “There is so much injustice in the world and I wanted to be a part of an organization that does something about it.”

Growing up in Stanhope, Galvin attended Lenape Valley Regional High School and graduated in 2010. Today, Galvin finds the values in Stanhope similar to those needed to succeed in the military.

“Growing up I was into sports and learned about teamwork and family,” said Galvin. “I learned to always be a hard worker and hard work is what we’re about in the military.”

These lessons have helped Galvin while serving at Naval Air Station North Island.

Galvin serves with the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM 73), a San Diego-based squadron that operates the Navy’s next generation of submarine hunter and Anti-Surface Warfare helicopter, the MH-60R Seahawk. Each helicopter is nearly 65 feet long, may weigh up to 23,500 lbs. (max gross) and can travel over 120 miles per hour for nearly 320 miles on a tank of gas.

According to Navy officials, the MH-60R is the most capable multi-mission helicopter available in the world today. It is used for a variety of missions, including hunting and tracking enemy submarines, attacking enemy ships, search and rescue, drug interdiction, delivering supplies and supporting the Navy’s special operations forces.

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

Galvin and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“My biggest accomplishment so far has been being selected as aircraft commander,” said Galvin.

As Galvin and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means being a part of something bigger than yourself,” added Galvin. “It gives me a chance to fulfill a sense of duty and serve my country.”