Story By Randolph Writer Appears in New Book: ‘Chicken Soup For The Soul: Lessons Learned From My Cat’

Cats are often much more clever than we give them credit for, and that was certainly the case for a beautiful long-haired calico cat named Raisin, who hatched an ingenious scheme to banish two Scottish terriers from her Randolph home.

Raisin’s plot is chronicled in a story called “Socked,” written by Randolph author Robert Grayson and published in the new book titled “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Lessons Learned from My Cat”.

Raisin was the top cat in her home, shared with another cat named Patches, when Grayson’s parents adopted two adorable Scottish terriers, Mac and Duff. The pooches irritated Raisin no end, and she noticed that Grayson’s father would scold them whenever they did anything wrong. The dogs quickly caught on to the house rules and rarely made the same mistake twice.

Unbeknownst to the dogs, Raisin devised an inspired nocturnal plan to repeatedly cast the canine intruders in a bad light, in hopes of getting them kicked out of her house for good. Alas, the sinister plot was eventually brought to light and the culprit forced to share her digs with the dogs.

An award-winning former daily newspaper reporter, Grayson is the author of numerous books for young adults. He has written books about animal actors, animals in the military, and working animals, as well as the American Revolution, Civil War spies, the Roosevelts, and Estee Lauder. This is his third story to appear as part of the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” franchise.

“Chicken Soup for the Soul: Lessons Learned from My Cat” includes 101 touching, inspiring, and sometimes mind-boggling stories about all the ways in which cats enrich our lives, become part of our families, and make us better people. Royalties from the book go to American Humane, which was founded in 1877 and is committed to ensuring the safety, welfare, and well-being of all animals, as well as strengthening the bond between animals and people.



In keeping with Chicken Soup for the Soul’s support for pet adoption and shelters, the 101 stories chosen for the book from thousands of submissions are not only inspirational and fun, but also feature rescued cats, including black cats and senior cats, the categories of cats that are often left behind at shelters. It’s part of Chicken Soup for the Soul’s mission to make people think “shelter first” when they’re considering adding a new pet to their families.

“Chicken Soup for the Soul: Lessons Learned from My Cat” is available in bookstores and online.