Suburban Woman’s Club Visits High Point State Park

Members of the Suburban Woman’s Club Of Pompton Plains recently visited High Point State Park to enjoy the foliage of three states (NJ, NY & PA) at High Point Monument and enjoy a presentation on Open Hearth Cooking in the Interpretive Center. Visitors were pleased to sample macaroni & cheese, two savory soups, corn bread, biscuits and pumpkin pie all freshly cooked in the fireplace!

“We were awed by the view from High Point Monument dedicated to NJ Veterans of all wars,” said Conservation Chair, Erin Marzella. “The Open-Hearth Cooking demonstration, presented by the Friends of High Point State Park, was very impressive. We couldn’t believe all the food they cooked in a fireplace!”

Friends of High Point State Park is a not-for-profit organization that fosters and supports the historical, scientific, educational, interpretive, recreational, and natural resource management activities in the Park. The park itself offers beautiful hiking trails and incredible views from Veterans’ Memorial. High Point State Park is located at 1480 NJ-23 Sussex, NJ 07461.

The Suburban Woman’s Club of Pompton Plains is part of the New Jersey State Federation of Woman’s Clubs, the largest volunteer women’s service organization in the state. The Woman’s Club meets at 7:30 pm on the first Thursday of the month, October – June in Friendship Hall at the First Reformed Church, 529 Newark Pompton Turnpike in Pompton Plains. Women in local communities are invited to attend to learn more about them. More information can be found on the Suburban Woman’s Club of Pompton Plains Facebook page.