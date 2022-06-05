Summer Programs at The Center for Contemporary Art in Bedminster

Registration is underway for in-person Summer Art Camps offered by The Center for Contemporary Art (“The Center”). Ten weekly Summer Art Camps, from June 20 – August 26, are offered for children ages 5-15 in half-day sessions. Art Camps take place in person with select camps being offered in a hybrid format.

Summer Art Camps allow children to develop important artistic techniques and learn about the principles of visual art, historical periods and well-known artists. All camps are led by professional, experienced, and creative teaching artists; provide a curriculum tailored to three individual age groups; and allow students to enjoy small class sizes with projects and themes which vary weekly.

Each week children ages 5-8 and 9-11 will spend the morning exploring drawing, painting, collage and other mixed media projects, and pottery in the ceramics studio. In the afternoon, campers ages 9-11 will explore a wide range of subjects in depth such as drawing, painting, pottery, upcycled art, cartooning, manga/anime and more.

Teens ages 12-15 may choose to spend their mornings or afternoons in an intensive art camp studying a single subject.

We are also pleased to offer “Special Needs Saturdays” a six-week Saturday Art Camp for children ages 6-15 with Autism Spectrum Disorder and other special needs. Students will spend time exploring a variety of media as they experiment with drawing, painting and sculpture in these 1½ hour camps. These camps are generously funded by a grant from Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adult summer classes and workshops begin June 27 and will be offered in person, virtual, or in a hybrid format. Classes are offered for all levels of experience in a variety of mediums, including watercolor, gouache, oil and acrylic painting, colored pencils, pastels, drawing, ceramics, performance art, color theory, art journaling and more.

The Center’s annual Members’ Non-Juried Exhibition & Sale will be on view June 17 – August 27. This exhibition is an opportunity for members to showcase their artwork in any and all media. The variety and range of entries is a testament to the diversity and creativity of The Center’s community of artists. This year’s works of art by participating members include painting, pastel, charcoal, ink, graphite, photography, mixed media, ceramics and more. The judge for this year’s exhibition is M’kina Tapscott, Executive Director, Artworks, Trenton’s Visual Arts Center.

For further information, please visit The Center for Contemporary Art online at https://www.ccabedminster.org.