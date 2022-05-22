Summer Workplace Training Program Offered to Select Number of Area Teens

A limited number of positions will be available in the Summer Youth Employment Program at Project Self-Sufficiency during July and August. Rising Sussex County high school sophomores and juniors will receive free employability skills instruction at Project Self-Sufficiency, and will participate in paid, on-the-job training. The Summer Youth Employment Program will take place Monday – Thursday, July 11th – August 12th. Eligibility guidelines include family income, transportation status, current enrollment in high school, vaccination against the Covid vaccine, and other factors. Free transportation to and from Project Self-Sufficiency will be provided to participants; use of the transportation program, interviews, and references from high school staff members are required. Those who have previously participated in the Summer Youth Employment Program are ineligible. Space is limited; applications must be received by June 17th.

The Summer Youth Employment Program offers teens a wide variety of work experiences, handling everything from clerical tasks to assisting with landscaping projects. Teens are also given daily classroom instruction about workplace etiquette, interview skills and other topics at Project Self-Sufficiency’s state-of-the-art Career Center.

The program has a measurable impact on the adolescents it serves. “For many of these young people, the Summer Youth Employment Program is their first workplace experience,” comments Deborah Berry-Toon, Executive Director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “The program gives them guidance about workplace expectations as well as basic job skills and offers each teen the opportunity to explore their interests and aptitudes. The program gives them a foothold in the working world and can serve as a springboard into their future career.”

Interested applicants should visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org/summer-youth-employment-program to download an application. Completed applications must be submitted by June 17th; eligible applicants will be contacted to set up an interview. Call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 for more information.