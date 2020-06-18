“SUPPERS FOR STAFF” DELIVERED TO CHILTON MEDICAL CENTER

The Pequannock Valley Rotary with Community Partners for Hope delivered another “Suppers for Staff,” feeding the night shift workers at Chilton Medical Center, Pompton Plains, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Tuesday’s turkey dinner with all the trimmings was prepared by Bardi’s Bar and Grill, Pequannock. The group has been sending meals to Chilton staff to show the community’s appreciation and gratitude for its neighborhood Front Line Heroes during the Covid-19 pandemic. Members of the Pequannock Valley Rotary, CENTURY 21 Crest Real Estate and Chiropractic Healing Center of New Jersey were on hand to help deliver the entrees, which were sponsored this week by local business owners Pat Wojtyszyn, CENTURY 21 Crest Real Estate, and Dr. Donna Perillo, Chiropractic Healing Center of New Jersey.