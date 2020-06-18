Support the Downtown Denville BID Relief Fund

By: Megan Roche

When businesses shut their doors in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Denville’s Business Improvement District knew they would need to help all suffering business owners. With that in mind, along came the Downtown Denville Relief Fund.

“Small town commerce had already been facing growing challenges over the last few years with the rise of corporate giants like Amazon and other large businesses. The Business Improvement District was intentionally created to help further market Denville’s Downtown, support the businesses within the District and enhance the shopping and dining experience in Downtown Denville. Now challenged with a near shutdown of the economy, the downtown corridor faces an even larger struggle, to re-open and regain the beautiful shopping, dining, professional and service experience it has always been.” Gene Fitzpatrick, a co-chair for the BID, shared.

Local businesses are hurting more than ever currently. The local businesses have not stopped using their creative juices though. Many stores have implemented shopping videos via Facebook Live, curbside pickup, home delivery, and more. Those initiatives are still not enough though.

“This fund will provide for the following: grants to be awarded to Downtown Denville businesses, assist with funding community events to re-energize downtown, funding the implementation of new enhancements to adhere to the anticipated new shopping guidelines & offer recommendations and efforts to attract responsible commerce to the downtown. The economic impact of the State shutdown of many businesses is tremendous,” according to the Downtown Denville website.

The four main pillars that donations are supporting include grants for local businesses, bringing the community together again, downtown improvements, and attracting shoppers and businesses.

Updated information on new protocols is set to be released on a rolling basis. The team at Downtown Denville asks that residents and visitors stay up to date with the latest information on their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/DowntownDenville.

Donations to the relief fund can be made by visiting www.downtowndenville.com.