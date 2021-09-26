Surrogate Darling Named As COANJ Officer and Surrogates Section Chief 2021-2022

Surrogate Heather J. Darling, Esq. was named an Officer of the Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey (COANJ). Surrogate Darling has accepted the position of Secretary of the association and was sworn in last evening September 16th at COANJ’s Installation Dinner. Additionally, Surrogate Darling was named the Surrogates Section Chief for 2021-2022.

COANJ is the formal organization of New Jersey Sheriffs, County Clerks,

Surrogates and Registers of Deeds and Mortgages elected directly by the people of each of the 21 New Jersey counties.

“I am honored to have been nominated for these important positions in COANJ by my peers,” said Surrogate Darling. “I look forward to working with each of the Constitutional Officers across this great State of New Jersey for the betterment of our respective offices.”

COANJ organized in 1920 and its members work in cooperation to improve services rendered to their respective counties. COANJ members meet regularly on matters of importance relating to the management of their offices; to submit and advocate for legislation in relation to the conduct of all the statutory requirements and duties relating to the offices of the Sheriffs, County Clerks, Surrogates and Registers of Deeds and Mortgages in the State of New Jersey and to encourage and maintain high standards of service.