Sussex and Warren County Residents Welcome at Project Self-Sufficiency Food Pantry

Thanks to generous donations from the NORWESCAP Food Bank, the Sussex County Board of Social Services, and numerous kind-hearted individuals, the food pantry at Project Self-Sufficiency is open and available to Sussex and Warren County residents, Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. The agency has launched a new initiative, “The Food Project: Nourishing Our Neighbors”, which is open to the public; those interested in obtaining free food and personal care products need not be agency participants.

The agency is welcoming monetary donations to purchase food, as well as the donation of non-perishable items such as canned soups and stews; canned fruits and vegetables; fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables; frozen meals; coffee; tuna; pastas and sauces; peanut butter and jelly; toothpaste; shampoos and conditioners; hair care products; skin care products; laundry detergents; diapers and baby wipes; toilet tissue; facial tissue; and feminine hygiene products.

“During this public health crisis, the staff and Board at Project Self-Sufficiency feel strongly that the most vulnerable families in our community must have access to essential basic needs, like food, personal care products and diapers,” commented Deborah Berry-Toon, Executive Director at Project Self-Sufficiency. “The Food Project: Nourishing Our Neighbors at Project Self-Sufficiency is open and ready to serve anyone in need.”

Those who are interested in accessing The Food Project: Nourishing Our Neighbors at Project Self-Sufficiency are invited to visit the campus, 127 Mill Street, Newton or call the agency, 973-940-3500 or 844-807-3500. Monetary and food donations will be gratefully accepted at the agency Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Monetary donations can also be made at www.projectselfsufficiency.org.

Project Self-Sufficiency is a community-based non-profit organization which specializes in services for low-income families in northwestern New Jersey. Programs offered at Project Self-Sufficiency include family literacy education, computer training and job placement services, assistance with parenting skills, childcare, counseling and advocacy, referrals, and help with emergency basic needs. To make a donation, or for more information about the programs and services offered by Project Self-Sufficiency, visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org or call 973-940-3500 or 844-807-3500.