Table of Hope to Hold Thanksgiving Food Distribution at CCM

Helping to make Thanksgiving a meal to remember, Table of Hope will be holding a holiday food distribution event – including turkeys and the fixings – at County College of Morris on Friday, November 19, from 1 – 2:30 p.m.

The food distribution, open to Morris County residents, takes place in Parking Lot 1 on CCM’s Randolph campus, 214 Center Grove Road.

The partnership between Table of Hope, part of the Spring Street Community Development Corporation, and CCM has benefitted the community throughout the ongoing pandemic. CCM has hosted four previous events with Table of Hope to assist those in need. Sponsoring the Thanksgiving distribution are Alstede Farms, Bethel Church of Morristown, the Community Food Bank of NJ, Angelo Dattolo, Esq., Liz Harper from Keller Williams Metropolitan, the Morris County Chamber of Commerce, Morris County Sheriff’s Office, New Jersey Natural Gas, Anna Pullano from Family First Funding and Valley National Bank.

To volunteer for the Thanksgiving distribution or to make a donation, visit www.springstreetcdc.org and click “Volunteer” or email volunteer@springstreetcdc.org.