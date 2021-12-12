Tackle this winter with energy-efficient heating solutions for your home

(BPT) – Many Americans are looking forward to the cooler temperatures that fall brings. However, it won’t be long until harsher winter months arrive and homeowners across the country are faced with keeping their indoor air temperatures comfortable and consistent.

It’s a daunting task – one that can be both frustrating and expensive – but homeowners can rest assured knowing they can help stabilize their home’s temperature. As the temperatures begin to drop, now is the perfect time to assess your winter heating plan to ensure you’re operating at maximum energy efficiency.

Don’t overlook the draft: An inch-wide gap may seem minor, but a small amount of space can drastically impact heating. Simply caulking the windows and applying weatherstrips to doors can help you save on your monthly heating bill.

Fans aren’t just for summer: Yes, your traditional ceiling fan can help with your heating woes. By running the fan counterclockwise, warm air will be pushed up to the ceiling and then down along the walls, providing an extra layer of heat that otherwise would just be stagnant.

Upgrade your heat pump: Heating is typically the largest energy expense for households, accounting for nearly 45% of residential energy bills, so choosing an efficient whole-home heating system is not something to put off. Carrier, the inventor of modern air conditioning, offers the Infinity® 24 Heat Pump with Greenspeed® intelligence with high energy-efficiency ratings to create long-term financial savings.

* There’s nothing worse than stepping inside your home only to realize it’s not at the temperature you set it to. The Infinity 24 provides superior in-home comfort with features that enable more precise temperature control for the ideal atmosphere at home.

* Whether it’s to save money or to lower your environmental footprint, no one wants to waste energy. As the most efficient and advanced heat pump from Carrier with ratings up to 24 SEER, the Infinity 24 allows homeowners to keep more money in their pockets over time, especially during the winter months.

* With sound performance up to 50% quieter than the nearest competitor, depending on model combination, the Infinity 24 is a quiet outdoor unit that won’t intrude on a peaceful night’s sleep. (Based on laboratory testing of Carrier’s Infinity 24 heat pump models by Carrier engineers in Fall 2019 and AHRI sound level data for competitors’ variable-speed outdoor units, published as of December 2019.)

Insulation is your friend: There’s a reason to bundle up when you venture outside, so why not give your home the same protection? Ensuring your attic and/or basement has sufficient insulation will mitigate unnecessary heat loss.

Cooler months can be a lot more bearable if you and your home are properly prepared. Find unique, innovative ways to optimize your home’s temperature control system by reaching out to a Carrier dealer to determine what residential heating options from Carrier are right for your home.