Take Home Craft Kits Available in Long Valley

Washington Township is offering another opportunity to experience Abrakadoodle after our previous attempts during the Pandemic Year.

Do you have restless young artist’s at home? Then don’t miss this opportunity to order an Abrakadoodle “Do-It-At-Home Doodle kit for your young artist’s ages 3-12 years. It includes five lessons inspired by famous artists and all the art materials needed. Your child will: Paint a landscape using colors that are not found in nature just like Paul Gauguin. Learn to draw an owl and add soft textures inspired by Albrecht Durer! Design a collage illustration and get inspired by Leo Lionni! Materials include tempera paint, watercolors, oil pastels, crayons, markers, paper, and more!

Please act fast by registering with a non-refundable fee before February 26th, 2021 because kits are limited. Once registered, you will be assigned a kit pick up date at the Recreation Dept. building, 50 Rock Road, Long Valley.

For more information contact the Recreation office at (908) 876-5941, email us at recreation@wtmorris.net, or visit our website at www.wtmorris.org