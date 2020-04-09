Tara Lauterbach of RE/MAX Heritage Properties Earns Designation as Seller Representative Specialist

Tara Lauterbach, a real-estate agent with RE/MAX Heritage Properties, was recently awarded the national designation of Seller Representative Specialist (SRS). The designation provides a comprehensive foundation of skill development, training and resources to help real estate professionals represent the interests of sellers in today’s marketplace.

The SRS designation is awarded by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). Candidates are required to complete a two-day course and remain in good standing with NAR.

Lauterbach is in her fourth year as a real estate agent. She began her career with RE/MAX Heritage Properties and specializes in helping residential buyers and sellers throughout Mt. Olive and neighboring communities in Morris, Sussex and Warren counties.

She is an active member of her community, previously serving as a Girl Scout leader for ten years and athletic director of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton CYO. She is also a former president of the MOMS Club and founding member of Mt. Olive High School’s JROTC Booster Club. She also participates in Sound the Alarm Day for the American Red Cross and the Military Assistance Food Pantry through her involvement with the North Central Jersey Association of REALTORS® (NCJAR). Lauterbach also volunteers at Faith Kitchen in Dover, NJ.

“Selling your home is a major milestone that is often marked with both stress and joy,” said Lauterbach. “It’s important to surround yourself with a team of professionals who can help guide you through the process so you can enjoy the experience and feel confident with your decisions.”

Lauterbach has earned several RE/MAX regional awards during her real estate career, including the 2018 Circle of Excellence, RE/MAX Certificate of Achievement and the RE/MAX 100% Club.

RE/MAX Heritage Properties operates two offices in Chester and Flanders, NJ. Lauterbach is a full-time agent in the Flanders office. For more information or to reach Lauterbach, please contact her on her cell at 973-219-8490, at the office at 973-598-1700 or via email at TaraSellsNJ@gmail.com.