Taylor Hill Awarded New Jersey Heisman High School Scholarship

On Tuesday November 3, Senior Taylor Hill was awarded the Heisman High School Scholarship. The Heisman Scholarship awards promising student athletes financial aid based on not only their success in sports, but their involvement in their schools and communities.

Taylor Hill was chosen as the overall female high school athlete for the State of New Jersey. “I am very grateful and appreciative of winning the Heisman Scholarship,” said Hill. “It is an honor to be recognized and I send congratulations to all the other winners!”

Taylor Hill is an active member of the Passaic Valley Community as she is a three sport athlete and participates in numerous clubs and activities. Taylor is also a role-model in the classroom as she handles tough coursework and maintains a GPA over 4.0. “She exudes Hornet Pride and what a good ‘PV citizen’ should be. She has made the most of her four years here by not only being a scholar but also an outstanding athlete and leader,” said Hill’s guidance counselor Ms. Jennifer Shue. “She gives 100% in everything she does. I have loved working with Taylor over the last four years. I enjoy seeing her in my office and chatting about academics, sports, and overall personal growth. She is the student who always puts a smile on my face!”

The Heisman Scholarship chooses one student athlete from each school to have the chance to earn a scholarship at the state level. These winners are selected by a national committee and school winners receive a certificate while state winners receive a scholarship. To qualify for the Heisman Scholarship, students must have a GPA of 3.0 or better and need to be proven leaders in their school and community. All applicants must participate or have participated in at least one school sponsored sport recognized by the International Olympic Committee in the Summer and Winter Olympic Games or the National Federation of State High School Associations. The process in receiving the scholarship includes submitting an application and having it reviewed and approved by the student’s guidance counselor.

Hill’s qualifications for the scholarship are unquestioned as she is a clear leader both in PV and in the community. “The criteria states the winner must be a student athlete that is a role model for the community and younger students. Taylor Hill can check the box next to all of those criteria,” said Athletic Director Mr. Joseph Benvenuti. “Her work ethic, her drive for excellence, her passion for winning, and her confidence, all come from her incredible work ethic. An elite leader makes everyone around them better and this is true of Taylor. Her ability to be the best athlete on the field while also being the best teammate in the program makes it very easy to root for her and very easy to see why she is a leader in our school and community.”

Taylor has accomplished much prior to earning the scholarship such as earning All-League, All-County, and All-State accolades in softball and All-League and All-County accolades in basketball. She is also a 1,000 point scorer in basketball. Taylor will be attending Hartford University next fall, where she will be a part of the seven year physical therapy program and will play Division 1 softball.