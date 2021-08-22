The Center for Contemporary Art Offers Fall In-Person Art Classes for Adults, Teens & Children

The Center for Contemporary Art is pleased to offer in-person art classes and workshops this fall for adults, teens and children beginning September 13. Select classes will be offered in a virtual or hybrid format. Classes and workshops are offered for artists with all levels of expertise in a variety of media including oil and acrylic paint, pastel, watercolor, drawing, and ceramics.

New classes this fall include, “Tricolor and Colored Pencil Drawing,” “Introduction to Pastel Painting, “Art and Literature,” “Storytelling Through Art,” “Drawing like the Old Masters in Pen and Ink,” and “Outside the Paintbox, Beyond the Brush.”

Fall workshops offer students the opportunity to try something new. They include “Drawing in Negative Space,” “Watercolor for Absolute Beginners,” “Holiday Pysanky Egg Dying,” “Children’s Book Illustration,” “Holiday Felt Ornament Making,” and “Wet Felt Painting.”

The Center also offers an “Open Life Studio” on Tuesday evenings. This independent environment allows artists to draw or paint from a new model each week, through a combination of gestural poses and longer sittings.

In-person classes are available for teens and children. For children ages 5-8 in-person classes include “Painting in Depth,” “Drawing in Depth,” “Mixed Media,” “Pottery,” and “Glow in the Dark Art.” Students ages 9-12 can select from in-person classes including “Drawing in Depth” and “Painting in Depth,” as well as,” Mixed Media,” and “Pottery.” Teen offerings include in-person “Painting in Depth,” “Drawing in Depth,” and “Pottery.”

There are more than sixty fall adult classes including, “Watercolor Step-by-Step,” “Introduction to Drawing,” “The Power of Pastels,” “Artist Studio: Your Choice,” “Evening Oil Painting,” “Morning Oil Landscape,” “Plein Air Contemporary Landscape,” “Art Appreciation,” “iPad Drawing & Painting,” “Chinese Brush Painting,” “Beginner Watercolor,” “Figure Drawing,” “Portrait Drawing,” “Media Sampler” and ceramics classes such as “Advanced Ceramics” and “Wheel Throwing and Hand Building.”

In-person classes will also be offered for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder and other special needs beginning September 20. Students will explore a variety of art projects specifically geared to their interest and ability both in two-and-three dimensional approaches.

For further information on all classes being offered or to register for a class, please visit The Center for Contemporary Art online at https://www.ccabedminster.org.