The Center for Contemporary Art Offers Fall In Studio and Online Art Classes for Adults, Teens & Children

The Center for Contemporary Art is pleased to offer In studio and online art classes and workshops this fall for adults, teens and children beginning September 14. Classes and workshops are offered for artists with all levels of expertise in a variety of media including oil and acrylic paint, pastel, watercolor, drawing, and ceramics.

The In studio classes will be offered at The Center and online classes will be taught using the ZOOM platform. On ZOOM students will be able to see and interact with the teacher and other students, receive personal feedback and instruction from the teacher, participate in live demonstrations, and share their work and ideas. We hope these online classes will offer an alternative for those who feel more comfortable learning from home.

There are more than thirty fall adult classes including, “Portrait Drawing,” “Watercolor Step-by-Step,” “The Power of Pastels,” “Plein Air Contemporary Landscape,” “Evening Acrylic Painting,” and ceramics classes such as “Wheel Throwing and Hand Building.” New classes this fall include “Art Appreciation: 4 Artists in 4 Weeks,” “Experimental Poetry,” “The Art of Comedy” and “iPad Drawing & Painting.”

Two-day fall workshops offer students the opportunity to try something new. Workshops include “Watercolor for Beginners,” “Drawing 101,” “Wonderful Watercolor Landscapes” and a “Ceramic Workshop with Peter Calls.”

In Studio and online classes are available for teens and children. For children ages 5-8 the online classes “Painting In Depth” and “Drawing In Depth” will be available. Students ages 9-12 can select from in studio or online classes including “Drawing In Depth” and “Painting In Depth,” as well as classes,” Cartooning, Manga and Anime,” “Graffiti Off the Wall” and “The Dynamic Sketchbook.” Teen offerings include In studio and online classes “Drawing In Depth,” ceramics “Wheel Throwing & Hand Building,” Painting In Depth,” “Cartooning, Magna & Anime,” “The Dynamic Sketchbook” and “iPad Drawing & Painting.”

Online classes will also be offered for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder and other special needs beginning September 21st. Students will explore a variety of art projects specifically geared to their interest and ability both in two-and-three dimensional approaches.

For further information or to register for a class, please visit The Center for Contemporary Art online at https://www.ccabedminster.org.