The Center for Contemporary Art Offers Spring In Person and Virtual Art Classes for Adults, Teens & Children

The Center for Contemporary Art is pleased to offer in person and virtual art classes and workshops this spring for adults, teens and children beginning April 4. Select classes will be offered in a hybrid format. Classes and workshops are offered for artists with all levels of expertise in a variety of media including oil and acrylic paint, pastel, watercolor, drawing, and ceramics.

More than forty-five adult classes will be offered. Classes include Intro to Drawing with Oscar Peterson, Artist Studio: Your Choice with Lena Shiffman, Color Theory with Frank May, Morning Oil Landscape with Gary Godbee, Adventures in Clay with Lori Pearson, and more. We are pleased to introduce several new classes this spring including, Painting with Gouache with Sajal Sarkar, Drawing in Color with Margaret Fanning, and Working with Raku with John Reinking.

This spring there are many new workshops to choose from. Try Needle Felted Sheep or Wet Felted Tote Bags with Kerstin Katko. Look inward with spring solo exhibition artist Theda Sandiford in her workshop, Joyful Resistance: Mixed Media Self- Exploration. Register for Watercolor for Absolute Beginners led by Wendy Hallstrom, or choose to explore Colored Pencils with Margaret Fanning. A special two-day ceramics workshop, Working Sold with Scott Ross, will be held on April 9 and 10.

In person spring classes for children and teens begin April 11. Classes for children ages 5-8 include Mixed Media, Painting in Depth, Drawing in Depth, Glow in the Dark Art, and Pottery. Students ages 9-11 can select from Drawing in Depth, Pottery and a virtual class in Cartooning, Manga & Anime. Teen offerings include Painting In Style, Drawing Intensive, and Pottery.

In-person classes will also be offered for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder and other special needs beginning April 11. Students will explore a variety of art projects specifically geared to their interest and ability both in two- and three- dimensional approaches.

For further information or to register for a class, please visit The Center for Contemporary Art online at https://www.ccabedminster.org.