The Randolph High School seniors who were part of the team that moved all the artifacts and painted the interior of the new museum (Credit Gail Hari- HSOR)

Historical – 2 The invitation that invited township residents to the opening of the new museum in 1988. (Credit Gail Hari HSOR)

By Henry M. Holden

The Historical Society of Old Randolph (HSOR) was incorporated on July 18, 1979, as a nonprofit organization. Along with the Randolph Township Environmental and Landmark Committee, the Historical Society oversees the Randolph Museum, located in the Brundage House at the entrance of Freedom Park, on Millbrook Avenue.

The HSOR’s role is to preserve, protect, and manage any materials or other types of property with current or a potentially historic value relating to Randolph Township. Historical research, writing, publishing and interpretation in books, programs, and other formats are also covered.

The HSOR is organized exclusively to address the unique heritage of Randolph Township and its charitable, educational, and scientific efforts. For example, it handles the documentation and physical artifacts of New Jersey’s first iron mine, established in 1713, and other historical artifacts related to Randolph.

The first trustees of the HSOR were Richard T. Irwin, John Lawler, Paella Collict, Sarah Miller, Leonora Whildin, and Robert Geelan.

The land on which the Brundage House sits today was part of a larger tract of land bought in the 1770s by David Trowbridge, whose family originally emigrated from England and settled in Morris County.

The original property was extensive, covering most of Shongum Mountain and continuing down the other side of the mountain to what is now the 9/11 Memorial on West Hanover Ave.

The Randolph Museum features exhibits about Randolph that include the farms, the mines, and the vacation resorts of the 1950 through the 1970s.

Artifacts from life in and around Randolph are exhibited in displays that include the re-creation of an old-fashioned schoolroom, life in an eighteenth-century home, local industry, farming implements, and the Mt. Freedom resort industry. Artifacts from life in and around Randolph are shown in displays that include a re-creation of an iron mine by the local Boy Scout Troop, and the Mt. Freedom resort industry. Visitors can gain insight into the industries that brought the area from colonial times to the present.

The HSOR presents living history with Randolph Reminisces, a twice-a-year program. The popular program brings township residents together for an evening to hear first-hand how life in Randolph used to be.

For example, there were at least 44 farms in Randolph growing everything from apples (for applejack) to other fruits and vegetables. Those remaining farms can be found on a map of Randolph.

The museum’s current location was made possible when the 2004 Town Council granted permission for the Randolph Museum to occupy the entire ground floor of the Brundage House.

In the late summer of 2005, the museum completed its move with the help of Randolph High School seniors from the original museum located on the present County College of Morris campus to the (Trowbridge) Brundage House, a circa 1867 building at the Millbrook Avenue gateway to Freedom Park.

The original museum opened in 1988, in a Brundage Park two-family summer cottage that was once part of Randolph’s forty-five bungalow colonies. These colonies were popular summer vacation destinations during the township’s resort era that began in the early part of the 20th century and lasted through the 1970s. At its peak, the summer months brought upwards of 10,000 visitors to Mount Freedom.

Eventually portions of the property were sold and the acreage upon which the farmhouse is located became a focal point for both the Trowbridges and later owners.

The part of the existing farmhouse (gable front and wing) closest to Millbrook Avenue is thought to have been constructed in the late 1860s by David Austin Trowbridge, a great great grandson of the original property owner.

The property has a history of being farmed by generations of Trowbridges. Gardens, orchards, and fields dotted the landscape until 2000, when the property became a township recreational facility.

Records show that many children were born in the house and were often part of large families numbering as many as 14. David Austin Trowbridge and his wife Catherine had 11 children. The house and property stayed within the extended Trowbridge family until the early 20th century, often being sold back and forth or inherited by relatives.

The family for whom the house is now named bought the property in the early 1920s. Charles Brundage, a Dartmouth College and Carnegie Institute graduate, was an investment banker with a sense of civic responsibility. In 1932, he found the investment firm of Brundage Story and Rose, in New York. He served as a trustee on boards and initiated the first zoning regulations in Randolph during his tenure with the newly formed Planning Board. His most notable contribution to his community came in the form of donations of land for parks.

The proliferation of railroads in the late 18th century allowed lumber to become available locally, and lead to change in the construction techniques for resident dwellings. Abundance of the timber also made it easier and less expensive to add onto existing structures. Several outbuildings as well as other houses existed on the Brundage property at various times. A white picket fence once surrounded the house, and the front entrance appears on the northside of the house, rather than on the street side.

The museum offers an ambiance that will give visitors a sense of how “simple” life was and the impression that the people that preceded us were strong-willed survivors.

The Historical Society welcomes new membership. Donations, programs, and membership information may be obtained by calling 973.989.7095, or stop by the museum on a Sunday afternoon and get to know the personnel in person. The museum will be open to the public every Sunday afternoon, April through November, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.