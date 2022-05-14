The International Center for Leadership in Education Names Mount Olive High School a 2022 Model School for Making Waves to Increase Student Growth Over Past Two Years

The International Center for Leadership in Education (ICLE), whose mission is to celebrate, inspire and support today’s educators, has named Mount Olive High School (MOHS) a 2022 Model School for their focus on relationships and rigorous and relevant academics to impact student growth. The educators at MOHS recognized opportunities for collaboration, have a strong culture, and hold high expectations for all students.

MOHS is one of 16 Model Schools from across the United States that will share its best practices at ICLE’s 30th Annual Model Schools Conference. The event provides a forum for thousands of passionate teachers and leaders to share replicable and creative strategies that can be implemented in any school.

Mount Olive Educators will share how their strong instructional leadership, research-based Response to Intervention system, and an emphasis on blended learning enabled MOHS to not only increase academic performance, but also buoyed its students through the pandemic. Simultaneously, MOHS launched new and innovative offerings in the fields of business, computer science, anatomy, horticulture, social studies, and special education. An emphasis on equity led to the elimination of access barriers that resulted in dramatic surges in AP, Dual Enrollment, and CTE participation.

“Model Schools are passionate about kids. The educators at Model Schools are relentless about creating effective learning environments to benefit the students and the communities they serve,” says Dr. Linda Lucey, Program Chair and ICLE Associate Partner. “Each of the 2022 Model Schools are proud to share their stories of perseverance and strategies for others to take away and make their own.”

Dr. Robert R. Zywicki, Superintendent of the Mount Olive Township School District, remarked “This is a recognition of not only the faculty and administrator’s teamwork and efforts over the past two years, but the decades-long commitment of the Board of Education and entire MOHS community to innovation and student-centered learning.”