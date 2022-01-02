The Lowdown on Today’s Most Beneficial Skin Care Ingredients

(StatePoint) Have you ever been overwhelmed by the range of skin care products available today or read a word you didn’t understand on the side of packaging? Niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3 and one of the more common ingredients in skin care today, may be one of those unfamiliar words you’ve had questions about.

“If you’re confused about niacinamide, it’s not your fault,” says dermatologist, Dr. Michelle Henry. “Often brands will choose one of the many versatile benefits of niacinamide to focus on when marketing a particular product, and this can create confusion. However, it can target many skin concerns.”

To help you incorporate it into your routine wisely and better achieve your skin care goals, Dr. Henry is offering the lowdown on its properties and benefits:

What Does Niacinamide Do?

Niacinamide is a versatile ingredient with versatile effects on skin. Here are a few of its key benefits:

• It stimulates ceramide, pro-filaggrin and lipid synthesis to strengthen the skin barrier and boost moisture retention.

• It’s an anti-inflammatory, working to neutralize skin surface redness and discoloration.

• A treatment for dark spots and hyperpigmentation, it evens skin tone, improves clarity and brightness and radiance.

• Its sebostatic and anti-microbial activity helps to tighten pores, and balance oil production and imperfections.

• Antioxidant and enzymatic regulation helps defend against free-radical damage, revitalize and re-energize skin.

Reaping the Benefits

So how can you best reap the benefit of niacinamide?

“Because niacinamide works to smooth skin, the combination of retinol and niacinamide is a perfect pairing,” Dr. Henry explains.

Retinol, a top dermatologist-recommended ingredient, is used to fight wrinkles and to even skin texture. However it can have drying effects on some skin types.

To hydrate skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles, Dr. Henry recommends a nighttime routine that includes a combination of retinol and niacinamide.

With a 12% complex of soothing ingredients, L`Oreal Paris Revitalift Pressed Night Cream with Retinol and Niacinamide helps balance the potential drying effect of retinol, leaving skin feeling deeply moisturized and softer. And its unique “fresh pressed” packaging makes it easy to get the exact dose of cream you need, cleanly. Just be sure to follow up with a broad spectrum SPF in the morning to protect skin.

While the labels on skin care products can be daunting, having a basic understanding of which ingredients work best in conjunction with one another to sooth, hydrate and smooth skin, can help you formulate a routine that leaves your complexion balanced and healthy.