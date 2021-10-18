The Theater Project Presents Play About the Nuremberg Trials

Inspired by the experiences of the chief interpreter at the Nuremberg trials, The Interpreter (Part 1), a work of theatrical fiction, will be presented by The Theater Project November 4 – 14. The play explores the complex relationship between Hermann Goering – Reichsmarschall of Germany and leading Nazi on trial for war crimes – and his young Jewish U.S. Army interpreter.

The Interpreter (Part 1) is the result of Denville playwright Joseph Vitale’s research into the trials of 1945-46, as well as the remembrances of Richard Sonnenfeldt, the chief interpreter. The Theater Project production represents the first part of a longer work, which may be produced at a later date.

The play depicts a fictional Pvt. Richard Rosen and his interactions with the cunning Goering. It also pits Rosen against his superior officer, the antisemitic U.S. Col. Erickson, who demands that Rosen pry from Goering the whereabouts of other Nazis on the run as well as the location of art treasures he looted. Because of Erickson’s blatant bigotry, Rosen is caught in an emotional and philosophical tug-of-war between the two men.

“We think this is an important play for this moment,” said Mark Spina, The Theater Project’s artistic director who will direct the play. “Bigotry is again, unfortunately, on the rise

including heinous acts of antisemitism. Nuremberg was one of the only times in history when evil beliefs such as these were put on trial, demanding an accounting by those who held them and who perpetrated unspeakable acts in their name.”

Vitale, a 30-year-resident of Denville, is an award-winning playwright and recipient of a 2021 fellowship from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. His play, Murrow, ran Off-Off Broadway in 2016.

In addition to Rosen, Goering and Erickson, the characters include Lt. Jimmy Cosgrove, an All-American boy from Idaho who befriends Rosen despite their religious and cultural differences; Goering’s lawyer, Dr. Otto Stahmer; and Dr. G.H. Gilman, the Army psychiatrist who has asked permission to perform psychological studies on the Nazis to understand the reason for their atrocities. Gilman is based on the real-life Dr. G.M. Gilbert.

“The play is about the Nuremberg trials, but it also about ourselves,” said Vitale. “At the same time the Allies were trying Nazis for crimes against humanity, prejudice and intolerance were rampant on our side. What The Interpreter does, I hope, is to remind us that the virus of hatred lies at the heart of humanity itself. By recognizing that fact, and giving voice to it, perhaps we can assure that unspeakable acts won’t someday be perpetrated in our name as well.”

The Interpreter (Part 1) will be presented in a virtual production November 4 to 14, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students. An audience talk-back with the playwright, director and actors will follow. For more information, group pricing and to reserve tickets, visit www.thetheaterproject.org or call (908) 809-8865.

The Theater Project, founded in 1994, is an award-winning professional company based in Union, NJ.