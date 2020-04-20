Three from Roxbury Named State Youth Arts Month Winners

During March, prior to the COVID-19 school closures, the Art Educators of New Jersey celebrated the state’s most talented students in the national observance of Youth Art Month.

Youth Art Month is proclaimed to emphasize the value of art education for all children and encourage support for quality school art programs. Three students from Roxbury High School were selected for the 2020 New Jersey State Youth Arts Month Exhibit in Trenton.

Those students included Freshman Angelina Stigliano for her Charcoal and Colored Pencil artwork from Scott Schilling’s class, Sophomore Helena Geraci for her Black and White Photography from Renee Zengel’s class, and Junior Alexa Hernandez for her Pen and Ink work from Nancy Valenta’s class.

The State YAM Exhibit was on display at the State House Annex from February 28th through March 6th. These students were recognized at the Artist Receptions and Awards Ceremonies in the State House on March 6th. That evening’s guest speaker was Evan Michelson, co-owner of the famous Obscura Antiques & Oddities store in New York City.

This year’s YAM State winners artwork can be viewed at yamnj.blogspot.com and artsonia.com/museum/gallery.