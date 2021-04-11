Tips to Keep Kids’ Rooms Clean and Organized

(StatePoint) For the past year, many of us have lived, played, worked and gone to school right at home, making clutter inevitable – especially when it comes to kids’ bedrooms and playrooms.

No matter how many times parents tell their children to clean their rooms, the collection of clothes, schoolwork and toys seems to build endlessly. Take charge of the mess with these tips to create a space that’s fun and functional for kids of all ages.

1. Prioritize Belongings. Start by considering what needs to go, what can stay and how much storage space you have available. Make it a family project by working with your kids to identify which items they love most and which things they could do without. Once you know what will be kept, prioritize space accordingly, keeping beloved items easily accessible.

2. Organize the Stuff. Find everything a home. Bins and baskets are ideal for small toys and games with tiny pieces, while drawers and shelves are perfect for larger items. For excess items, especially young children’s toys, use clear bins to store them in closets or under beds. Not only does this help tidy the room, but it can also make old things appear new again when they are pulled out of storage.

3. Create Labels. Getting belongings organized is one thing, but keeping them that way is another. A great way to ensure your hard work doesn’t go to waste is to label the bins or baskets. Labels make things easy to find when you need them and keep items organized when cleaning up. Creating labels with colorful Duck Tape is a kid-friendly DIY project that can help your kids feel in charge of the process.

4. File Away Papers. For older kids, schoolwork should be separated from games and toys, which can be difficult when learning from home and space is limited. Important assignments and documents should be put in folders and binders to prevent them from getting lost and help keep the room looking neat.

Organizing school supplies and at-home desks doesn’t have to be a boring task. Customize folders for each kid or each subject with unique designs using printed Duck Tape Brand Duct Tape, or make labels with Duck Brand Chalkboard Tape.

5. Personalize with Décor. Once the room is clean and organized, take some time to add personal touches. Allowing children to pick colors and patterns for their room can really make them feel like it is their own. If you have the space, a table or a lamp can be a fun addition. If you want to keep things simple, showcasing photos of family and friends or displaying kids’ artwork can do the trick, too.

By making the cleaning and organizing process a fun activity, the hope is that children will be more likely to take ownership of the space and motivated to keep it in order moving forward. However, it doesn’t hurt to revisit the process regularly to keep things fresh.