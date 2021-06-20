Trash the Trash Day Program Taken Part by Local Scouts

Local scouts gave a helping hand to clean and beautify the environment. The West Paterson Boy Scouts from Troop 238 and the Webelos Cub Scouts from Pack 31 came together to pick up trash that had accumulated near the Boys and Girls Club/Senior Center, located at 8 Memorial Drive. They also picked up trash across the street at Memorial Middle School. In total, approximately 100 pounds of trash were picked up by the scouts.

“The clean-up was part of the Boy Scouts of America’s ‘Trash the Trash Day’ program, which is an international project to clean up the Earth and to show the world what the scouting is about,” said John Brost, Pack 31 Cubmaster & Troop 238 Assistant Scoutmaster.

Photo courtesy of John Brost