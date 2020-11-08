Troop 236 Supports Washington Township Clean Communities Program

On Saturday, September 26, twenty members of Long Valley Troop 236, took part in the Washington Township Clean Communities Program. The Troop members participated in cleaning trash and recycling along the roadside of Reservoir Rd.
The Troop, as part of its continuing community service commitment, participates in two clean-up events each year. In attendance were Meridith Burrelli, Christopher Burrelli, Allen Lopez, Bryce Abramson, Gavin Quinn, Lucas Rowland, Ricci Granberg Sr, Ben Johnston, Brodie Fritsch, Ricci Granberg Jr, Sean Carpenter, Noah Lopez, Rick DeChairo, Braden Asbaty, John Rowland, Nicole Rowland, Jacqui Fritsch, Cheryl Fritsch, Elaine Kesler and Stephen Fritsch.
For more information about Troop 236 please visit: http://troop236bsa.org/