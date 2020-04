Cub Scout Pack #104 and Girl Scout Troop #97922 of Wayne, recently visited the Wayne Interfaith Network Food Pantry and between them, brought over 55 bags and boxes of groceries. Their successful food drives will go a long way in helping to keep the pantry shelves stocked through the rest of the winter and help to feed their neighbors when they need it the most. For more information about WIN, visit www.winfoodpantry.org.