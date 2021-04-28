Turkey Brook Park becomes Magical Mount Olive Recreation Hosts the 12th Annual Fairy & Pirate Festival

Turkey Brook Park becomes Magical

Budd Lake, NJ (Saturday, May 15th, 2021) – The wee fae folk and swashbuckling buccaneers are returning to Turkey Brook Park again this spring turning it into a magical wonderland of games, rides and activities.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions proudly hosts the 12th Annual Fairy & Pirate Festival on Saturday, May 15th. Celebrations will abound with giant slides, ponies, face painting, pirate challenges, crafts, games, dancing and more! Performances are sponsored by Johnson Automotive and are sure to delight. Attendees are encouraged to come in costume, as flowers, wings, sparkles, eye patches and swords shall be plentiful. 20+ Vendors will be on site with an array of merchandise.

The festivities will get under way at 10:00am and continue into the midafternoon sun ending at 2:00pm. No registration is required to attend the festival.