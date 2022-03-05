U.S. Army launches March to Service campaign in local communities

The U.S. Army Recruiting Command is gearing up for their annual March to Service, March 21- 31. U.S. Leaders from across the U.S. Army, are focusing on reconnecting with communities to shape the environment and generate community support for the Army by focusing on organizations and individuals who influence young adults eligible to serve in the U.S. Army.

After two years of minimal face-to-face contact in communities across the country, the Army has seen the divide within society continue to grow. About 75 percent of young people today admit they know little to nothing about the U.S. Army and the career opportunities it offers. During March to Service, Army leaders will work to reconnect communities to their Army through engagements with community and organization leaders, school personnel, and veterans groups across the country to inspire them to know their Army and ensure young people understand their options when making career decisions.

Major General Patrick Donahoe, Commanding General of the U.S. Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence, recognizes that it takes a community to recruit the future of the Army. For that reason, Donahoe took the time to visit areas of New Jersey and Pennsylvania that he is connected to personally. During his two day visit he engaged with the educators and students at Edison High School, Metuchen High School, Villanova University and Valley Forge Military Academy as well as community leaders including the Mayor of Edison, the Mayor of Metuchen, the Main Line Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer, 15 Veterans and 40 Junior Reserve Officers’ Corps (JROTC) Cadets.

Approximately 40 student leaders at Edison High School offered a forum for Donahoe to discuss his career, his formula for success, and the importance of civic leadership. Major Donahoe also took the opportunity to share his ethos “Your physical capability adds to your mental capability”. Donahoe added “a personal campaign of lifelong learning is important when you graduate from high school or college. When you stop reading is when you are going to stop learning, stop progressing, stop advancing, no matter your career choice.”

Donahoe expressed the same sentiments at Villanova University, where he met with the University President and later students at the Veterans Affairs Office. Afterward, students met