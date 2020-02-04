United States Power Squadron Offers State Boating Safety Course

Northern New Jersey Sail & Power Squadron, a unit of the United States Power Squadrons (USPS) and now America’s Boating Club, will offer the New Jersey State Police, Marine Services Bureau approved Boating Safety Course at James Caldwell High School from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. beginning on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

The course taught by certified instructors licensed by the State of NJ, and which meets all the mandatory requirements necessary for obtaining your New Jersey Boat Safety Certificate, will run every Tuesday evening for seven weeks which includes a night for review, and a night for the required state examination. The cost of the course is $90.00.

Legislation in the state of New Jersey was passed a number of years ago requiring all boaters, 16 years of age or older, operating a power driven vessel including a personal watercraft (PWC), to complete a boating safety course. The legislation requires a minimum of eight hours of instruction with at least six hours of in-classroom study, homework, and a proctored examination. Those successfully completing the course will receive a New Jersey Marine State Police certificate that must be in the operator’s possession when on the waters of the state. Failure to exhibit the certificate is presumptive evidence that the person has not completed an approved boating safety course and is subject to a fine. One must be at least 12 years of age to attend the course.

Registration is made through the Continuing Education office at James Caldwell High School, after 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Their phone number is (973)228-2092. Email: http://www.cwcboe.org/continuinged. Questions concerning the USPS course can also be addressed to the Boating Course Chairman, Bob Rosselot at (973)228-5329; email: rosselot17@aol.com.