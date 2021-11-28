ORLANDO, Fla. (November 1, 2021) – Universal Orlando Resort’s Holidays celebration invites guests to experience even more wonderous holiday offerings during the festive season, including the popular return of its “Universal’s Holiday Tour,” an exclusive guided tour of Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure available on select dates starting November 21, as well as a scrumptious selection of themed holiday treats, top-notch shopping and live performances throughout the celebration running from November 13 and continuing through January 2.

Here’s a sneak peek of what guests can experience aboard “Universal’s Holiday Tour”:

Meet the mean, green one himself, the Grinch, in Seuss Landing while enjoying a delicious Hot Cocoa Bar

Experience an after-hours showing of “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” – a spectacular transformation of Hogwarts castle with a stunning projection of holiday spirit and Christmas moments inspired by beloved Harry Potter films

Take advantage of a reserved viewing area for Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s – where more than 30 larger-than-life balloons and floats, and hundreds of performers take to the streets of Universal Studios Florida

Watch the Grinch’s heart grow three sizes during a live retelling of Dr. Seuss’s holiday classic in the “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular” with reserved seating and, after, join the merry Whos from Who-ville for an exclusive on-stage Q&A session

Meet and greet with Santa and receive one My Universal Photos digital download

Receive a Universal’s Holiday Tree Hunt brochure to participate in a merry quest to find 15 holiday trees throughout various merchandise locations within the theme parks and Universal CityWalk

More non-stop awesome across the destination includes all-new offerings and the return of fan-favorite experiences – from themed food and beverage items, to a glittering Holiday Tribute Store, joyous musical performances by the best-selling holiday artist of all time, Mannheim Steamroller, and so much more.

’Tis the Season for Tasty Treats

Guests can enjoy an incredible selection of new and returning holiday menu items across the destination. Below are just a few of the merry and bright treats available for guests to try this year:

Nutella Cheesecake Reindeer Pop : This all-new reindeer-themed cheesecake pop is rich with smooth Nutella and garnished with candied hazelnuts – available at Croissant Moon Bakery, located at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

: This all-new reindeer-themed cheesecake pop is rich with smooth Nutella and garnished with candied hazelnuts – available at Croissant Moon Bakery, located at Universal’s Islands of Adventure “Red Hot” Holiday Shake: Red Hot candies, crushed peppermint and a Christmas tree snack cake come together to create the newest photo-worthy milkshake at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen in Universal CityWalk

Red Hot candies, crushed peppermint and a Christmas tree snack cake come together to create the newest photo-worthy milkshake at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen in Universal CityWalk Voodoo Doughnut: Holidays-themed Voodoo doughnuts will be available throughout the season with new flavors, including a gingerbread cake doughnut, green-glazed holiday gift doughnut and marble cake wreath doughnut

Holidays-themed Voodoo doughnuts will be available throughout the season with new flavors, including a gingerbread cake doughnut, green-glazed holiday gift doughnut and marble cake doughnut Hot Chocolate Bomb: Back by popular demand, this epic hot chocolate bomb ornament is full of marshmallows and heartwarming cheer for guests to enjoy at TODAY Cafe, located at Universal Studios Florida. And this year, guests can try a new Grinch-themed hot chocolate bomb – filled with marshmallows and red-candied hearts – at Hop on Pop Ice Cream Shop at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

Back by popular demand, this epic hot chocolate bomb ornament is full of marshmallows and heartwarming cheer for guests to enjoy at TODAY Cafe, located at Universal Studios Florida. And this year, guests can try a new Grinch-themed hot chocolate bomb – filled with marshmallows and red-candied hearts – at Hop on Pop Ice Cream Shop at Universal’s Islands of Adventure Vegan Brownie: Guests looking for a vegan sweet treat can delight in a classic holiday dessert colorfully decorated with frosting and other spirited embellishments – available in San Francisco at Universal Studios Florida or Croissant Moon Bakery at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

Guests looking for a vegan sweet treat can delight in a classic holiday dessert colorfully decorated with frosting and other spirited embellishments – available in San Francisco at Universal Studios Florida or Croissant Moon Bakery at Universal’s Islands of Adventure Hot Butterbeer: This fan-favorite is now available in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter all year long but is even more perfect to enjoy during the holiday season

Shop in a Winter Wonderland at the Holiday Tribute Store

The return of the Holiday Tribute Store in Universal Studios Florida invites guests to shop for the perfect holiday gift and enjoy seasonal menu items throughout four incredibly immersive rooms. Guests can also stop by the Holiday Tribute Store – and other merchandise locations within the theme parks and Universal CityWalk – to purchase a Holiday Tree Hunt brochure outlining the locations of 15 brilliantly designed trees and collect an exclusive Holiday Tree Hunt ornament to commemorate the experience.

Mannheim Steamroller at Universal Studios Florida

The best-selling holiday artist of all time, Mannheim Steamroller, returns to Universal Studios Florida to fill the air with the sounds of the season. Guests can enjoy live performances at the Music Plaza Stage on the following nights: December 4, 5, 11 and 12.

Make the Season Even Brighter with a Universal Orlando Hotel Stay

Staying at one of Universal Orlando’s fabulous eight hotels is the best way for guests of all ages to continue the Holidays celebration. Surrounded by festive decorations, guests can partake in special holiday activities and one-of-a-kind events, including Christmas tree and menorah lightings, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s meals, holiday crafts for kids and more. For a full look at this year’s holiday hotel offerings, click here .

For more information and to make a “Universal’s Holiday Tour” reservation, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com . “Universal’s Holiday Tour” pricing starts at $69.99 (plus tax) and separate Park-to-Park admission is required.

