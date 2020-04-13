USA Twisterz Shatters Records at State Championships

USA Twisterz competed in the USA Gymnastics XCEL State Championship the weekend of February 8th and 9th. On February 8th, the XCEL Silver team placed 1st in the state out of 29 teams with a total team score of 114.100. Emeile Greenlee of West Caldwell finished 1st All Around in the 9 year old senior age group and broke the state all around record with a total score of 38.225. She placed first on the bars, balance beam, floor, and tied the state record on vault. Giuliana D’Angelo of West Caldwell finished 1st All Around in the 8 year old junior age group and broke the state all around record with a score of 38.050. She placed first on bars and vault as well as broke the state record on vault Emma Roche of Cedar Grove placed first on vault and floor.

Team members of the XCEL Silver team include: Olivia Crossman and Emma Roche of Cedar Grove, Giuliana D’ Angelo, Emelie Greenlee, Isabella Petriw, Ella Vinitsky, Sophia Szura, Olivia Mabee of West Caldwell, Rylee Gordon of North Caldwell, and Kaitlyn Tedesco of Montville.

On February 9th, the XCEL Bronze team placed 2nd in the state out of 19 teams with a total team score of 112.850. Tessa Nappi of West Caldwell finished 1st All Around in the 7-8 year old junior category with a total score of 37.50. Gianna Batista of Wayne finished first all around in the 10 year old age group with a total score of 37.375. Brooklyn Phillip of West Caldwell finished first on the balance beam in the 11+ age group breaking the state record scoring a 9.650.

Team members of the XCEL Bronze team include: Brooklyn Phillip, Adriana Marinello, Rachael Kaminski, Camella Condorelli, Jessica Jeanettes, Tessa Nappi of West Caldwell; Audrey Herrmann of Caldwell, Victoria Donnelly of Roseland, Jiselle Laureda of Woodland Park, Giuliana Lordi of Fairfield, McKenzie Bailey of Verona, Audrey Capadona of North Caldwell and Gianna Batista of Wayne.

Each team member contributed to the successful season they experienced. The passion for gymnastics is secondary to the love they have for their teammates and USA TWISTERZ. The teams are excited for what next year will bring and are working hard toward the next season under the coaching of Erin Gloor and Nicole Pappas. Both coaches are the two coaches who work with the girls while they are training.

“Consistency in coaching is a top priority for me as a studio owner. Additionally, we strive to have smaller teams, and only one team practicing at one time in an effort to be able to fully dedicate ourselves to the girls who are committed to the team. Similarly, our recreation program functions in the same manner allowing us to personally invest in every gymnast when they come for class. In turn this private setting allows the gymnasts to maximize their time spent in the studio and the instructors to forge a strong relationship with each individual gymnast.” Gloor said.