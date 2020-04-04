Vacuum Company Celebrates Over 60 Years

Livingston Vacuum, located at 599 S. Livingston Avenue in Livingston, has been selling and repairing all makes and models of vacuums, central vacs and other products for home and residential carpet and floor cleaning for over 60 years. The company is family owned and operated for 3 generations. Carmen Scap ran the business, and now his son and nephew, Ron and Jon, are responsible for the management. Carmen’s grandson & Ron’s son Ronnie has come into the business recently.

In addition to Livingston Vacuum they have another location, Madison Vacuum.

Their goals are to provide their clients with expert service and the best cleaning equipment and supplies available. They are honest, knowledgeable and reliable. Their technicians strive to exceed your expectations by giving you their undivided attention and expertise to every machine that is brought in for repair and service. Since they are a Factory Authorized Warranty Dealer you can depend on them for the best service. They provide 1 Day Vacuum Service, so you do not have to be without your vacuum for a long time

When it comes to the purchase of a new vacuum, floor polisher or any of the wide range of equipment they sell, you can expect their help in recommending the best makes and models for your particular floor cleaning needs. Vacuum Trade-In offers are available. They match or beat any pricing on all Miele & Sebo Vacuums.

When was the last time your Vacuums were serviced? What is growing inside your vacuum? According to Ron “ Vacuums should be serviced and tuned up annually to ensure that the machines perform to the best of its ability, as well as keeping them free of bacteria, insects and mold.”

Our clients can bring their vacuums in at any time for repair and Service at our two locations Monday –Friday 9-5:30 or Saturday 9:30 to 4. In addition we offer pick-up and delivery service. Call us for an appointment to Service & Repair Central Vacuums. In Livingston call (973) 992-6151, in Madison call

(973) 360-1200. Visit their web-site www.livingstonvacuum.com

Carpets should be cleaned every 6 months. Our stores rent and sell shampoo and extractions machines as well as providing a free demonstration of proper use. Also, Professional Carpet Cleaning is available.

Ron, Jon, Ronnie and the staff are looking forward to seeing you soon and assisting you with your repairs, service or new vacuum and supplies purchases.