Vander May Serves with Rotary for 50 Years

Ralph Vander May (right) accepts a Township of Wayne Proclamation from Wayne Rotary President Michael Rudolph, naming November 6, as Ralph D. Vander May Day in Wayne, signed by Mayor Christopher P. Vergano.

At this weekly Rotary luncheon, Rudolph also honored Vander May with a Paul Harris Fellowship (named after the founder of Rotary), which is the highest award that can be presented to a Rotarian.

Vander May joined Wayne Rotary in 1969, and has served in numerous leadership positions, including President, Vice President, and Chairman of the Wayne Rotary Fruit Sale, that has raised hundreds-of-thousands of dollars for local charities. Also, he has, year after year, provided his Vander May Funeral Home property for the distribution of fruit to Rotary customers.

The official Wayne Township Proclamation announces that Vander May “exemplifies his life in the true spirit of Rotary International’s motto of Service Above Self”.

Wayne Rotary stresses local, regional and international service, and meets weekly at the Villa Verde Restaurant. Those interested in serving through Rotary can get full information at www.RotaryClubWayneNJ.org.