Vendors, sponsors sought for Lake Hopatcong Block Party

The tenth annual Lake Hopatcong Block Party is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Hopatcong State Park, 260 Lakeside Blvd., Landing, N.J.

Hosted by the Lake Hopatcong Foundation, the event gives businesses and organizations a chance to showcase their work for thousands of guests against the scenic backdrop of Lake Hopatcong. The day also features entertainment, a food court, boat rides, and an activity area for children.

“The Block Party is a fun day that kicks off the summer season here on the lake,” said Lake Hopatcong Foundation Executive Director Kyle Richter. “it’s always exciting to see so many people gather at Hopatcong State Park to enjoy New Jersey’s largest lake and celebrate the communities that surround it.”

Booth space is available for businesses, crafters, organizations, and non-profits, with costs ranging from $25 to $350. Discounts are in place for entities based in Hopatcong, Jefferson, Mt. Arlington, or Roxbury, as well as for those who register before March 1.

“The Block Party has become an annual must-attend event,“ said event co-planner Lee Moreau. “Interested vendors should register as soon as possible, booth spaces are selling out quickly.”

Sponsorships are also available, starting at $500 and offering an array of opportunities for pre- and day-of-event publicity. Sponsor exposure is enhanced through a unique Passport Adventure program, a fun challenge for guests that encourages them to fully circulate and explore the Block Party.

To register for a booth, secure a sponsorship, or for more information, visit lakehopatcongfoundation.org or email blockparty@lakehopatcongfoundation.org.

The Lake Hopatcong Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to protecting the lake environment and enhancing the lake experience by bringing together public and private resources to encourage a culture of sustainability and stewardship on and around New Jersey’s largest lake, for this and future generations. To learn more, visit lakehopatcongfoundation.org.