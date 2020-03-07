Washington Township Recreation Announces March Events

St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon

The luck of the Irish happenings is taking place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Washington Township Senior Center, 35 East Springtown Road, Long Valley. Come join us and the community members for our annual St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon. The Valley Restaurant will be catering a delicious American-Irish Traditional Luncheon.

Gary Phillips will provide entertainment. Gary is a Regional Musician for the Trop Rock Music Association. Gary was nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year and the song he co-wrote with Phil Corso was nominated for song of the year by the NJ Acoustic Awards. Gary is also a member of Musicians on a Mission, Coastal Jersey Parrothead Club and performs with Holiday Express, all charitable organizations.

This popular program fills up quickly, so please promptly send your nonrefundable resident fee of $10.50 and/or $11.50 for non-residents before the deadline of March 9, 2020. All checks should be made out to “W.T. Recreation” and dropped off or mailed to “Washington Township Recreation,” 50 Rock Road, Long Valley, NJ 07853.

For inquiries you are invited to call, 908.876.5941 or email to recreation@wtmorris.net.

Girl Scout/Senior Social

Would you like to meet some of the Girl Scouts that serve our township and provide you with those yummy Girl Scout cookies? Girl Scout Junior Troop 96761 is looking forward to meeting Senior Citizens from the community they serve! Come join Washington Township Recreation and LV Girl Scouts to a “Senior and Girl Scout Social” as we create an art project and participate in other activities together. We will finish up our social event with light refreshments!

This FREE invitation is for any Senior Citizen who is looking for a fun way to interact with our younger community members. The “Senior and Girl Scout Social” is scheduled for Friday, March 27, 2020 from 4:30pm-6pm at the Senior Center, 35 East Springtown Rd., Long Valley, NJ 07853.

Please call or email the Washington Township Recreation office to make your reservation before March 20th at (908) 876-5941 or email recreation@wtmorris.net. Register early due to limited enrollment.